Here Are the Best Careers To Work Remotely in Southern Utah

The Rise of Remote Work

Working from home once sounded like a temporary pandemic solution. Five years later, it has become a permanent part of the American workforce — and Southern Utah may be one of the better places to do it.

Leading Occupations Embracing Remote Work

A new analysis from virtual mailbox provider iPostal1, using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, found computer and mathematical occupations lead the nation in remote work, with 34.9% of employees working entirely from home. Business and financial jobs follow at 27.6%, while nearly a quarter of workers in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media are fully remote.

Southern Utah: A Perfect Remote Work Hub

That creates an interesting opportunity for people living in St. George, Cedar City and surrounding communities: You can potentially collect the paycheck and benefits of a job based in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix or even across the country without giving up the slower pace of a smaller Southern Utah community.

Then there’s the climate.

Southern Utah offers mild winters, abundant sunshine and easy access to everything from hiking and mountain biking to national and state parks. When your commute consists of walking from the kitchen to a home office, spending lunch outside in January isn't a bad fringe benefit.

Pandemic Trends: A Shift Towards Remote Work in Southern Utah

Remote work became especially noticeable here during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington County officials initially encouraged people to work from home whenever possible, but the region also pushed to reopen relatively quickly. Washington County moved into Utah’s yellow, or low-risk, phase in May 2020, allowing larger gatherings and reopening pools, gyms, recreation camps and other activities.

Real Estate Boom: Californians Discover Southern Utah

At roughly the same time, Southern Utah real estate agents reported an influx of Californians whose jobs had gone remote. One agent told the Deseret News, “Why work in a city … where the property taxes are high, and it’s crowded, when they come here, and you have more open space?”

That trend didn't disappear when the pandemic ended. Utah’s work-from-home workforce nearly tripled between 2019 and 2021. It has since declined from 327,000 remote workers in 2021 to 278,000 in 2024, but researchers say working from home remains an important part of Utah’s labor market. St. George economic development officials have also described the city as increasingly attractive to remote workers and entrepreneurs.

iPostal1 founder Jeff Milgram says remote work is no longer a one-size-fits-all proposition, noting that some industries have embraced fully remote teams while others favor hybrid schedules.

“Different occupations have developed their own approach depending on the nature of the work,” - Jeff Milgram, iPostal1 Founder

Big-City Careers, Small-Town Living

For Southern Utah residents who work in one of those remote-friendly fields, the arrangement can offer something that wasn't nearly as practical a generation ago: a big-company career without living in a big city.

The Ultimate Work-Life Balance in Southern Utah

And when the workday ends, Zion, Snow Canyon, or the trails above Cedar City are a considerably better view than another hour sitting in rush-hour traffic.