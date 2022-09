(St. George, UT) -- Rock climbers are welcomed back to Zion National park after some areas of the sheer cliffs were closed because of peregrine falcons' nests. The peregrine falcons' nests are sensitive to disturbances from any predator. The area had closed March first before reopening recently. Though they're no longer on the endangered species list, peregrine falcons are still protected under the Migratory Bird Act.