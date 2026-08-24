Rockfall Closes Part of Zion Canyon

Rockfall Disrupts Access to Zion’s Favorites

A rockfall in Zion National Park is disrupting access to several of the park’s most popular destinations, including the gateway to The Narrows. The National Park Service announced Monday morning that a rockfall forced the closure of a portion of Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. As a result, park shuttle buses are traveling only as far as The Grotto, Shuttle Stop 6.

Key Attractions at Risk: The Narrows & More

Shuttle service has been temporarily suspended to Weeping Rock, Big Bend and the Temple of Sinawava, which are stops 7, 8 and 9. The Temple of Sinawava is particularly important for visitors because it provides access to the Riverside Walk and the traditional starting point for hiking The Narrows. As of Monday afternoon, the National Park Service had not announced when the road or affected shuttle stops would reopen.

Understanding Rockfalls: A Natural Hazard in Zion

Rockfall is a recurring natural hazard inside Zion’s steep sandstone canyons. In February 2025, a rockfall near Big Bend sent several large sandstone blocks onto Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, covering both lanes. Park officials have previously warned that rockfalls are frequent and difficult to predict in Zion’s highly erosive landscape.

Impact on Summer Visitors: Shuttle System Overview

The disruption comes during the park’s busy summer shuttle season. Normally, Zion Canyon shuttles run every five to 10 minutes, with the trip from the Visitor Center to the Temple of Sinawava taking about 45 minutes. Personal vehicles are generally prohibited on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive while the shuttle system is operating.

Alternative Transportation: SunTran Options

While the rockfall affects transportation inside Zion Canyon, Southern Utah residents and visitors still have another option for getting to Springdale. St. George’s SunTran Zion Route provides public transportation connecting St. George, Washington City, Hurricane, La Verkin, Virgin and Springdale. The National Park Service specifically lists SunTran as an alternative for visitors who want to leave their vehicle outside Zion and ride public transportation toward the park.

Navigating Springdale: Local Shuttle Services Available

Once in Springdale, visitors can use the town’s free shuttle to reach Zion Canyon Village and the park’s pedestrian entrance. From there, they can connect with Zion’s internal shuttle system — although, for now, that ride will end at The Grotto.

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Anyone heading to Zion should check current park conditions before leaving home, as the rockfall closure and shuttle restrictions could change as crews assess and clear the area.