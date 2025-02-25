Rockslide Closes Major Roadway at Zion National Park

A rockslide at Zion National Park caused a major road closure with damages still being determined as of this Tuesday morning.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the rockslide through an article written by Trevor Myers.

Myers wrote, “A rockslide in Zion National Park led to a road being closed in the eastern part of the park on Monday, Feb. 24, according to park officials. A spokesperson with the park told ABC4.com that the rockslide occurred near Big Bend, but no injuries have been reported.”

The road at Zion Canyon Scenic Drive was closed as a result of the rockslide with park officials only allowing guests of the nearby lodge on the roadway.

The staff at Zion National Park are still assessing the damage and hope to reopen the road in a timely manner. More details are to come as officials provide more information.

Here’s another news story we published on KDXU.

GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Why Distracted Driving is a Southern Utah Killer

When it comes to traffic accidents, many drivers point their accusatory fingers toward drunk drivers for their reckless behavior on the road; However, the far more common form of this kind of reckless driving can come from just looking at your phone.

I know you’ve heard this story before. Distracted driving is something far more terrifying than drunk driving for many as it can easily happen to anyone. For instance, if you don’t drink, you won’t be drunk while driving, but if you simply look away from the wheel to look at your phone or grab something from the back seat, then you’re risking your life.

Officers from the St. George Police Department have been warning drivers of this type of behavior for years, and they’ve done so through their Traffic Tuesday series of videos on social media.

On the Feb. 18 edition of Traffic Tuesday, Sgt. Brian Groves said the risk outweighs the rewards when checking your phone while behind the wheel.

Groves said, “We’re seeing a lot of distracted driving in the city that causes crashes. You can imagine the consequences if you have your phone, you’re checking that text message and you accidentally run into someone or run them over or seriously injure someone or kill them, you’re going to have to live with that for the rest of your life saying that Instagram post was more important than your responsibility to drive.”

One of the most common forms of traffic accidents in Southern Utah is driving too close behind another vehicle leading to a rear-end collision. Distracted driving can easily lead to these types of accidents.

If you like to only focus on monetary value, think of this way. You don’t want to be pulled over by police for distracted driving. If you’re caught driving with your phone in hand, you can easily see a fine of over $500.

Please stay off your phone and focus on the road. It isn’t just for your safety; it’s for everyone else too.