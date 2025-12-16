Sheriff Brooksby on High Powered E-bikes: “It’s An Issue.”

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby stopped by KDXU on Tuesday to discuss various topics with Dale Desmond. One issue brought up was the legality & problems of public safety surrounding Surron-type bikes, which are powerful electric dirt bikes often marketed as "e-motos," Monday evening, two teens were injured (one was hospitalized) after an incident with a car.



They generally do not meet the legal definition of an electric-assisted bicycle (e-bike) in Utah and are primarily classified as electric motorcycles or Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs).

Utah law defines an e-bike as having fully operable pedals, a motor limited to 750 watts, and a maximum assisted speed of 20-28 mph, depending on the class. Surron bikes typically exceed these limits in power and speed and often lack functional pedals, which automatically excludes them from e-bike classification.

CLASSIFICATION & REQUIREMENTS

Off-Road Use: For trail riding where motorized vehicles are permitted, Surrons must be registered as an OHV with the state and display an OHV decal. Riders must also complete the required OHV education course (mandatory for all adults and youth).

Street Use: To be legally ridden on public roads, a Surron must be converted to meet all motorcycle safety standards. This requires adding essential street-legal equipment like DOT-approved tires, headlights, tail/brake lights, turn signals, mirrors, and a horn. The modified bike must pass a state safety inspection, be titled and registered as a motorcycle, and the operator must possess a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement.

“THEY RUN FROM US”

Sheriff Brooksby says dealing with the bikes can be a challenge. “Teenagers do wheelies up & down the road, and they run from us, so it’s been an issue.”

Without proper registration, insurance, and the required street-legal equipment, operating a Surron on public roads, sidewalks, or unauthorized paths is illegal and can result in citations, fines, or even impoundment. Local jurisdictions, like Park City, have also passed specific ordinances restricting or banning them from pathways.