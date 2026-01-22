School Cell Phone Ban Quickly Progresses in Utah Legislature

Utah’s Legislature is once again at the forefront of school policy debates as a bell-to-bell cell phone ban for public schools rapidly advances through the State Senate this year. Senate Bill 69, backed by Gov. Spencer Cox and sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), cleared the Senate Education Committee with a 6-1 vote, and now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The bill would establish a default policy banning cellphones from the opening bell to the closing bell of the school day, though local districts could still craft their own policies within that framework. Supporters argue the ban would reduce distractions and improve student focus, with exceptions for emergencies, medical needs, and access to resources like the SafeUT Crisis Line.

IRON COUNTY SCHOOL’S PILOT PROGRAM

The push builds on last year’s Senate Bill 178, which already requires schools to adopt policies banning phones and smartwatches during instructional time. Southern Utah’s Iron County has seen those classroom rules take effect, with teachers hopeful about reduced disruptions and students adapting to stricter guidelines; in some cases, devices must remain out of sight except for emergencies or academic use.

STUDENTS CRITICAL OF THE MEASURE

While many educators and parents support wider restrictions, some students have expressed skepticism about limited flexibility. The current legislative effort reflects broader concerns over student engagement, academic performance, and the role of digital devices in schools. If passed and signed by the governor, the updated cellphone policy could take effect in the coming school year, expanding the state’s approach to managing technology in K-12 education.