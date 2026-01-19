Starting February 1, 2026, U.S. airline travelers who don’t have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification will see a major change at airport security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out a new optional identity-verification system called TSA Confirm.ID for flyers who show up without an acceptable ID. Instead of being turned away outright, passengers without a REAL ID, passport, or other approved credential can pay a $45 fee to use Confirm.ID and complete the identity verification process to board their flight.

FLY SGU...BUT KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

For passengers flying out of St. George Regional Airport (SGU), this means double-checking your ID before heading to the terminal. Domestic flights require a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of federal ID — documents that meet federal standards set by the REAL ID Act. If you show up with only a standard state license that lacks the REAL ID star marking, you won’t be denied travel, but you will need to pay the non-refundable $45 Confirm.ID fee to get through security and onto your plane.

DON'T MISS YOUR FLIGHT

The Confirm.ID payment covers a 10-day window of travel, so round-trip flyers or short vacationers can use it for multiple flights within that span. But there’s a catch: the process can take longer at checkpoints and isn’t guaranteed to work — if TSA can’t verify your identity even after payment, you could still miss your flight.

DMV ASAP

Because most Utah residents are already REAL ID compliant and this fee is avoidable, the best strategy — especially when flying from small hubs like SGU — is to update your driver’s license before you travel. Not only will you save $45, but you’ll also breeze through security with less stress and more time to relax before takeoff.