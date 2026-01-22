In the latest episode of our podcast, Washington County Commissioner Adam Snow provided a high-stakes update on the Northern Corridor, a project he describes as being “99.9%” complete. While the project has faced years of pushback from environmental groups, Snow detailed how the current proposal directly addresses concerns regarding habitat loss and the protection of the desert tortoise.

7,000 ACRES FOR THE DESERT TORTOISE

The primary argument from proponents is that the road is actually a massive win for conservation. Snow addressed the "habitat destruction" narrative by highlighting the math: the highway footprint will disturb only 153 acres, but in exchange, the county is securing the permanent protection of 7,000 acres of land. This nearly 50-to-1 ratio includes 3,500 acres of private land currently "up for sale". Snow pointed out that without the Northern Corridor deal, this private land would likely be developed, destroying the very habitat opponents claim to protect.

PROTECTION FOR ALL

To address the immediate safety of the desert tortoise, Snow explained that the project employs biologists to physically relocate the animals away from construction, ensuring they are safe and hydrated. Furthermore, he noted that the plan protects vast areas for recreation—including hiking, mountain biking, and climbing—that would otherwise be lost to private development.

Ultimately, Snow argued that opponents have failed to provide any viable alternatives to manage the county's traffic growth. By prioritizing this "Record of Decision," proponents believe they are delivering a rare solution that satisfies both transportation needs and large-scale environmental preservation.