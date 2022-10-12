Lee Calls McMullin A Disguised Democrat, Asks Romney For Endorsement

(New York, NY) -- Senator Mike Lee says fellow Utah Senator Mitt Romney needs to support his re-election campaign or risk keeping the Senate under Democratic control. Lee appeared last night on Fox News and told host Tucker Carlson that Romney needs to "get on board" and issue an endorsement of his campaign. Polling indicates the Utah Republican is leading his race against independent candidate Evan McMullin. Lee called McMullin a "closeted Democrat" during last night's interview and urged voters not to be tricked into voting for his opponent based on his independent status.