Seniors In Utah: Key Tax Tips Before Today’s Deadline

Today is the deadline for Utahns and all Americans to file their taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service says taxpayers need to file their federal income tax return or request an extension.

Officials noted there is a free option to file electronically with the IRS if their adjusted gross income was less than 84-thousand dollars in 2024.

You can also use the Where's My Refund tool with the IRS to check the status of your refund.

If you're in a pinch, you need to file for an extension. The key thing to keep in mind is to file your extension today. If you file for an extension, you need to fill out form 4868 on IRS.gov, which gives you an automatic extension for six more months.

Mark Steber, from the accounting firm and tax specialists Jackson-Hewitt, says seniors need to be aware of some serious deadlines when it comes to taxes.

"You can't just sit and maybe eat bread and water and save your money for your dependents," he said. "The IRS says you have to take that money out and you have to pay taxes on it -- and that's at 70-and-a-half (years of age)."

Seniors approaching retirement should also apply for their Social Security benefits.

"We often see people go down and think they just flip a switch and start getting those benefits," Steber said. "It doesn't work that way."

Steber said there's also a new breed of retirees who, for various reasons, retire, and then rejoin the workforce.

"So they're drawing on retirement, and also gainfully employed," he said. "That brings another whole myriad of complexities for taxpayers."

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams