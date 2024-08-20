SGPD Asks Public to Help Locate Missing Mother and Her 3 Children

The St. George Police Department is asking residents for assistance in locating a missing mother and her three children who are believed to be in danger.

An Endangered Missing Advisory notified the public about the missing family early today describing them.

Brittany Etta Deal, 27, is described as white female with bleached blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Braylee Michelle Kelly, 9, is described as a white female with brown hair and eyes standing 5 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds.

Quentin Michael Kelly, 5, is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes standing at 4 feet 8 inches weighing 60 pounds.

Brixton King Haley, 2, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes standing 3 feet tall weighing 45 pounds.

Police believe the family is with David Gene Remley, 36, who is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes standing 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 185 pounds. The missing person’s report doesn’t explain the relationship between Deal and Remley.

Officers want the public to keep a lookout for two vehicles of interest possibly connected to the case.

The first car is a white 2015 GMC Terrain with Utah license plate 5AF687, and the second vehicle is a black 2007 Nissan Altima with Utah license plate 7BJF1.

We’re still waiting for photos from the SGPD showing the missing family, but anyone with information on any of the people and items listed should contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

We'll provide more updates on the situation as police release more information. For now, please keep an eye out as you go about your daily routine.