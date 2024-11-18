SGPD Call False Alarm After Initial Report of Child Kidnapping

Officers from the St. George Police Department have called a false alarm after investigating a report of a potential child kidnapping in Bloomington Hills.

The initial report said a child was pushed into the back of a vehicle on Friday morning at approximately 7:10 a.m. near a school bus stop.

The child was believed to be around 12 years old, and the vehicle was described as a four-door pickup truck with a dark green color and black wheels driven by an adult male.

After investigating the incident and conducting a follow-up interview with the person who filed the report, the police made a statement through their Facebook page.

The statement said, “Further investigation revealed no evidence or additional witnesses to support the initial report. During follow up interviews, the original witness clarified that they did not see anyone being forced into a vehicle, but observed commotion near a vehicle, parked by a school bus stop. Officers and investigators collaborated with local schools, confirming all students from the identified bus stops were accounted for. Schools further verified the status of every enrolled student, ensuring no one was missing.”

Despite the reported false alarm, the SGPD prides itself on taking on every potential incident with full force.

The statement said, “The St. George Police Department, takes these allegations seriously and appreciate the community support. Officers from multiple agencies, divisions, and shifts work vigorously to follow every lead. At this time, no new reports or information suggest that an abduction occurred.”

We’ll provide updates if the case continues to develop.