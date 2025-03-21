Zac Bahlmann and Wyatt Lubbers have got your back.

You say you've never heard of them?

That's OK, they've got your back anyway.

Both men are part of the Investigations Unit for the St. George Police Department.

The SGPD recently posted on social media a tribute to the Investigations Unit, saying: "Our investigations unit is constantly in action, tackling cases that span from thefts and various types of fraud to intricate death investigations and burglaries. These cases require deep dedication and meticulous attention to detail.

"While less frequent, robberies and homicides also demand significant time and resources, highlighting the challenging and vital work our team performs to maintain justice and community safety. A big thank you to all our investigators for their tireless and dedicated efforts!"

The breadth of work the Investigations Unit is responsible for is staggering.

Their mission: "is to document and collect evidence and information of crimes to identify, apprehend, and convict the guilty and exonerate the innocent."

Wait, which crimes? Actually, it's all of them -- fraud crimes, sexual assaults, burglary, robbery, internet crimes, and even the big ones like murder and kidnapping.

Sergeant Sam Despain explains more:

"You never know what's going to come across your desk," Despain said. "But it's an opportunity to really focus in an area and delve into a case and really help victims of crimes."

The SGPD Investigations Unit comprises a Lieutenant, two Sergeants, and 12 Detectives.

The assigned team members are experienced and highly trained investigators whose sole job is investigating and solving a wide range of crimes.

The detectives are trained in processing for fingerprints, biological evidence, digital evidence, photography, and all aspects of crime scene investigation.

The non-emergency number to call the SGPD is 435-627-4300, where you can report a crime, apply for a job or voice a concern.

