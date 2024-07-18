"I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a tree."

Those words, written by Joyce Kilmer more than 100 years ago, are words Zac Renstrom and the Washington County Water Conservancy District wants Southern Utahns to take to heart.

"Did you know shade trees can shave up to 50 degrees off surface temperatures on a scorching day?

"Trees are the only landscape plant with the ability to shade streets, sidewalks and buildings and make our community --and your home -- cooler. Trees do more to reduce ambient temperatures than any other type of vegetation, including grass.

Additionally, trees absorb carbon dioxide, supply oxygen, reduce soil erosion, support wildlife, decrease energy use, lessen noise pollution, lower air temperatures and provide a host of other benefits to our community.

Consider adding a new tree to your landscape. Need inspiration? Take a stroll through the Washington County Water Conservancy District’s demonstration garden, Red Hills Desert Garden, or use the district’s online plant finder to help find a tree that is just right for your space."

Here are some desert-friendly trees to think about as you try and conserve water here in the desert (courtesy wildflowerdesertdesign.com):

1. DESERT IRONWOOD TREE

The Ironwood tree is a plant native to Arizona, and it’s known for its dense and heavy wood. When it reaches full maturity, the Ironwood tree grows to be 30’ x 30’.

The branches of the Ironwood tree offer the perfect evergreen screen against unsightly views, and it provides a significant amount of cooling shade as it grows. Though this tree grows slowly, the wait is worthwhile. Eventually, the Ironwood tree grows medium-sized with strong branches and a solid, gray trunk.

attachment-Desert+Ironwood+Tree loading...

2. DESERT-WILLOW TREE

Desert-willow trees are native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico. When it reaches full maturity, the desert-willow tree grows to be 25’ x 25’.

This small, deciduous tree has narrow, bright green leaves, willow-like foliage, and colorful trumpet-shaped flowers. In the colder months, the desert-willow tree loses its leaves, but in the summer, its blooms rival the beauty of all other desert trees. Desert-willow trees typically display pale pink or lavender flowers when they’re in bloom.

attachment-Desert-Willow+Tree loading...

3. PALO BREA TREE

The Palo Brea tree, also known as the Sonoran palo verde, is a small, fast-growing tree that reaches a mature size of 30’ x 30’. Palo Brea trees are native to Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Venezuela, and Ecuador, and they are part of the palo verde tree family.

In Southern Arizona, the Palo Brea is a popular shade tree because of its wide, open, and spreading crown. This deciduous, drought-tolerant tree is perfect for low-desert gardens and xeriscapes, and the twisting gray-green trunk offers eye-catching appeal.

attachment-Palo+Brea loading...

4. TEXAS EBONY TREE

Texas ebony trees are excellent shade trees for Southern Arizona. They stand at 30’ x 30’ when they reach full maturity.

Texas ebony trees love sunlight and are incredibly drought-tolerant, making them excellent desert trees. They grow at a slow rate and can be planted in small spaces. This tree blooms with cream-colored, fragrant clusters of flowers in the late spring and fall, followed by dark brown seedpods.

attachment-Texas+Ebony+Tree loading...

5. ARIZONA ASH TREE

The Arizona ash is a fast-growing, deciduous tree native to California, Texas, and Arizona, and it also grows in Mexico. It's closely related to the Oregon ash tree.

Arizona ash trees produce large, leathery, dark green leaves divided into leaflets to form a dense, rounded canopy, making this tree ideal for residential landscapes. Before the leaves fall off the tree when the weather becomes cold, they turn bright yellow. The tree's white-green blooms are deciduous and bloom during the late spring.

attachment-Arizona+Ash+Tree loading...

6. TEXAS MOUNTAIN LAUREL TREE

Texas mountain laurel trees are native to Texas and grow well in sunny, dry environments. These evergreen trees keep their leaves all year, and they grow slowly, so they’re great patio trees. They’re also small, just 15’ by 15’ when fully grown, so they won’t offer much shade.

Texas mountain laurel trees are best known for their vibrant, fragrant purple flowers that bloom in the spring, followed by clusters of black seedpods. Many people think the flowers smell like grape bubblegum! However, the blooms and seedpods are poisonous if ingested, so this tree may not be ideal for families with pets or small children.

attachment-Texas+Mountain+Laurel loading...

7. CASCALOTE TREE

Cascalotes grow as large shrubs or small trees that can reach a mature size of 20' x 20'. This tree is native to southern Mexico and has adapted to hot, dry washes, mesas, and slopes, making it an excellent choice for Arizona landscapes.

This slow-growing, semi-deciduous tree blooms with spikes of yellow flowers in the cooler months, making it a great option to add vibrant color to your yard in the winter.

attachment-Cascalote+Tree loading...

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz