A multi-agency pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came to a controlled end near Hurricane Wednesday after a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a relatively new piece of technology — the Grappler Police Bumper.

High-Stakes Pursuit Begins

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Aug. 19 pursuit began after authorities were alerted to a vehicle reported stolen in California entering Utah from Arizona on Interstate 15. Washington City Police initially attempted a stop before the driver fled. A Utah Division of Natural Resources law enforcement ranger later located the vehicle and began another pursuit.

Innovative Grappler Technology Deployed

As the chase headed south on Sand Hollow Road, a sheriff’s deputy equipped with a Grappler moved into position. When the suspect slowed and swerved to avoid spike strips near Sand Hollow Resort Parkway, the deputy deployed the device onto the driver-side rear tire.

How the Grappler Works

The Grappler uses a heavy-duty nylon net deployed from the front of a patrol vehicle. The net catches a fleeing vehicle’s rear tire, wraps around the wheel and axle, and can tether the two vehicles together, allowing officers to bring the suspect vehicle to a controlled stop.

Successful Capture: Driver Arrested

Even after being caught, investigators say the driver attempted to back up and escape, but the Grappler held the vehicle in place. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

Adoption of Grappler Technology by Local Law Enforcement

The technology is still relatively new to Washington County. Sheriff Barry Golding said during an appearance this week on KDXU’s “Southern U-Talk” that Grapplers are installed on all 24 of the Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. Golding said Wednesday’s incident marked only the second time WCSO has actually deployed one in the field — and both deployments have successfully stopped fleeing vehicles.

Listen Here: Sheriff Barry Golding Chats About The Grappler Technology This Week on Southern U-Talk on KDXU.

Washington County became the first Utah sheriff’s office to put the system into service earlier this year, with deputies beginning training on the equipment in March.

The Creator Behind the Grappler

The Grappler itself has Arizona roots. Inventor Leonard Stock developed the concept after watching a televised police pursuit that ended with an innocent motorist being struck. Stock says he later woke during the night with the idea of using a strap or net to grab a fleeing vehicle’s tire. He built an early prototype on his own truck and tested it on a desert road. The invention began attracting national attention around 2016 and has since been adopted by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Consequences for the Suspect

The suspect in Wednesday’s pursuit was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on allegations including possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, and having an open container in the vehicle.