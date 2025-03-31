So. Utah Diet Coke Fans Rail Against National Study

Diet Coke lovers, beware!

Researchers found that drinks with the artificial sweetener sucralose heightened the feeling of hunger by nearly 17-percent.

The study only monitored the impact of sucralose and not other popular artificial sweeteners like aspartame.

* -- Quick note: Regular Diet Coke is sweetened only with aspartame and NOT sucralose, but you can buy Diet Coke with sucralose.

A list of diet sodas that contain sucralose:

Coke Zero Sugar: Has s ucralose and a small amount of acesulfame potassium (ace-K).



Diet Coke with Splenda: Has s ucralose (Splenda)



Diet Mountain Dew: Has aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and, yes, sucralose



Diet Pepsi: Contains a combination of aspartame and sucralose



Diet Rite Pure Zero Cola: Has sucralose and acesulfame potassium

The study was put together by Nature.com, and is accompanied by this statement: "Sucralose, compared to sucrose and water, results in increased functional connections between the hypothalamus and brain regions involved in motivation and somatosensory processing. These findings suggest that non-caloric sweeteners could affect key mechanisms in the hypothalamus responsible for appetite regulation."

"In a randomized crossover trial, 75 young adults (healthy weight, overweight or with obesity) consumed a drink containing sucralose, sweetness-matched sucrose (sugar) or water.

We show that acute consumption of sucralose versus sucrose (sugar) stimulates hypothalamic blood flow and greater hunger responses.

Or to interpret, your diet drink IS MAKING YOU HUNGRY!

The good news is the cancer scare surrounding this particular sugar substitute seems to be over as scientists have found no substantive links to cancer and sucralose.

Sucralose, often sold under the brand name "Splenda" will not cause cancer and really is a good substitute for those who consume a lot of sugar.

But again, experts warn that you will be hungrier if you choose to drink something with sucralose in it, thus essentially defeating the purpose of drinking a diet soda in the first place.

"This is a hill I'm willing to die on," says one of my fellow co-workers, a Diet Coke aficionado. "They'll have to pry my Diet Coke from my cold, dead hands."

