So. Utahns Drawn To Adoptable Dogs at St. George Animal Shelter
OK, this dog is amazing.
He's trained and smart. He's fiercely loyal. His shots are up-to-date and he's a neutered male.
He's microchipped, and he's beautiful.
Oh, and right now he's available, and FREE at the St. George Animal Shelter.
From the SGAS: "Looking for a loyal shadow who'll be your ride-or-die? Blaze is waiting just for you! He is a stunning Belgian Malinois with a heart full of love and a brain to match. He's sweet, intelligent, potty- and leash-trained, and he knows commands. He's the total package.
"Blaze does best as the only pet due to his natural high prey drive and requires affordable daily medication. He has been at the shelter for an extended period of time, and it's taking a toll on him. He is looking for his forever ride-or-die person!"
Profile for "Blaze"
- Belgian Malinois
- Neutered Male
- 5 years old
- 53 lbs
As with all our animals here at the St. George Animal Shelter, he is up to date on all vaccines and neutered.
Microchipping is also included with all adoptions.
If you are interested in adopting, please call the St. George Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to meet him at 435.627.4350.
Here's a look at some of the puppies available right now at the St. George Animal Shelter, including Blaze (X2), Shadow, Roxy, Ripkins, Riggins, Briggs, Gibbs, Boomer and Anubis.
Shadow
- Border Collie Shepherd Mix
- 1 Year old
- Female
- 42 lbs
Roxy
- Shepherd Boxer mix
- 6 months old
- Female
Ripkins
- Shepherd Boxer mix
- 6-months old
- Male
Riggins
- Shepherd Boxer mix
- 6-months old
- Male
Briggs
- Border Collie
- 14 weeks old
- Male
Gibbs
- Boxer-Shepherd mix
- 6 months old
- male
Boomer
- Lab-Hound mix
- 16 weeks old
- Male
Anubis
- Shepherd-Boxer mix
- 10-month-old
- Male
St. George Animal Shelter -- 435.627.4350
Adoptable Puppies
Gallery Credit: All photos by SGAS