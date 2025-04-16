So. Utahns Drawn To Adoptable Dogs at St. George Animal Shelter

OK, this dog is amazing.

He's trained and smart. He's fiercely loyal. His shots are up-to-date and he's a neutered male.

He's microchipped, and he's beautiful.

Oh, and right now he's available, and FREE at the St. George Animal Shelter.

From the SGAS: "Looking for a loyal shadow who'll be your ride-or-die? Blaze is waiting just for you! He is a stunning Belgian Malinois with a heart full of love and a brain to match. He's sweet, intelligent, potty- and leash-trained, and he knows commands. He's the total package.

"Blaze does best as the only pet due to his natural high prey drive and requires affordable daily medication. He has been at the shelter for an extended period of time, and it's taking a toll on him. He is looking for his forever ride-or-die person!"

Profile for "Blaze"

Belgian Malinois

Neutered Male

5 years old

53 lbs

As with all our animals here at the St. George Animal Shelter, he is up to date on all vaccines and neutered.

Microchipping is also included with all adoptions.

If you are interested in adopting, please call the St. George Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to meet him at 435.627.4350.

Here's a look at some of the puppies available right now at the St. George Animal Shelter, including Blaze (X2), Shadow, Roxy, Ripkins, Riggins, Briggs, Gibbs, Boomer and Anubis.

Shadow

Border Collie Shepherd Mix

1 Year old

Female

42 lbs

Roxy

Shepherd Boxer mix

6 months old

Female

Ripkins

Shepherd Boxer mix

6-months old

Male

Riggins

Shepherd Boxer mix

6-months old

Male

Briggs

Border Collie

14 weeks old

Male

Gibbs

Boxer-Shepherd mix

6 months old

male

Boomer

Lab-Hound mix

16 weeks old

Male

Anubis

Shepherd-Boxer mix

10-month-old

Male

St. George Animal Shelter -- 435.627.4350