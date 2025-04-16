So. Utahns Drawn To Adoptable Dogs at St. George Animal Shelter

So. Utahns Drawn To Adoptable Dogs at St. George Animal Shelter

Photo by SGAS

OK, this dog is amazing.

He's trained and smart. He's fiercely loyal. His shots are up-to-date and he's a neutered male.

He's microchipped, and he's beautiful.

Oh, and right now he's available, and FREE at the St. George Animal Shelter.

From the SGAS: "Looking for a loyal shadow who'll be your ride-or-die? Blaze is waiting just for you! He is a stunning Belgian Malinois with a heart full of love and a brain to match. He's sweet, intelligent, potty- and leash-trained, and he knows commands. He's the total package.

"Blaze does best as the only pet due to his natural high prey drive and requires affordable daily medication. He has been at the shelter for an extended period of time, and it's taking a toll on him. He is looking for his forever ride-or-die person!"

Profile for "Blaze" 

  • Belgian Malinois
  • Neutered Male
  • 5 years old
  • 53 lbs 

 As with all our animals here at the St. George Animal Shelter, he is up to date on all vaccines and neutered.

Microchipping is also included with all adoptions.

If you are interested in adopting, please call the St. George Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to meet him at 435.627.4350.

Here's a look at some of the puppies available right now at the St. George Animal Shelter, including Blaze (X2),  Shadow, Roxy, Ripkins, Riggins, Briggs, Gibbs, Boomer and Anubis.

Shadow

Roxy

  • Shepherd Boxer mix
  • 6 months old
  • Female

Ripkins

  • Shepherd Boxer mix
  • 6-months old
  • Male

Riggins

  • Shepherd Boxer mix
  • 6-months old
  • Male

Briggs

  • Border Collie
  • 14 weeks old
  • Male

Gibbs

  • Boxer-Shepherd mix
  • 6 months old
  • male

Boomer

  • Lab-Hound mix
  • 16 weeks old
  • Male

Anubis

  • Shepherd-Boxer mix
  • 10-month-old
  • Male

St. George Animal Shelter -- 435.627.4350

Adoptable Puppies

Gallery Credit: All photos by SGAS

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From 106.1 KDXU