So. Utahns Warned About Bank Fraud Scam

There's a new scam in town (isn't there always?).

In this new scheme, scammers are contacting locals and instructing them to deposit money into local Bitcoin ATMs (there are two of these in Washington County).

Here's the warning:

We have had a few fraud calls lately where scammers are contacting people and having them deposit cash into Bitcoin ATMs around town. The scam starts as either a message on an I-pad or a cold call claiming the victim has been hacked or their bank account has been linked to child porn. Then they tell the victim to withdraw cash from their bank so they do not lose the money, and the "bank" will return it to them in a couple of weeks. They are “spoofing” their number so it looks like the bank itself is calling them, furthering their deception.

The sheriff's office warns citizens to completely ignore these scammers.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank, or anywhere that seems remotely suspicious, do not give them any information or money. Look up the number to your bank online (don’t just use a number they give you, it will probably just call the scammer) and call your bank directly. Ask the teller ... if this seems legitimate. Ask if this is a legitimate issue. Always use caution when someone cold calls you, verify by calling directly when in doubt. Banks and legitimate businesses don’t ask people to pay them in or hold money with Apple iTunes gift cards or bitcoin.

Here are eight tips from the National Council on Aging for how seniors can avoid scams:

Never give your credit card, banking, Social Security, Medicare, or other personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call Be aware that you are at risk from strangers—and from those closest to you Don’t isolate yourself—stay involved! Tell solicitors: “I never buy from (or give to) anyone who calls or visits me unannounced. Send me something in writing.” Shred all receipts with your credit card number Sign up for the “Do Not Call” list and take yourself off multiple mailing lists Use direct deposit for benefit checks to prevent checks from being stolen from the mailbox Be skeptical of all unsolicited offers and thoroughly do your research

Get our free mobile app