Due to budget cuts from the Donald Trump administration, Planned Parenthood in St. George is shuttering its doors for good on May 2.

And while some pan the decision as a negative one for low income healthcare in the southern part of the state, others praise the event as a positive thing for St. George.

"Minimizing the improper use of our tax dollars that fund corrupt organizations like 'Planned Parenthood' does NOT result in women not having access to healthcare," wrote St. George councilwoman Michelle Tanner.

"In St. George alone we have a health clinic at our University to assist students, a Doctor's Volunteer Clinic that offers healthcare regardless of ones ability to pay, many affordable cash pay options, a large medical care organization that provides millions of dollars a year in "free" healthcare for low income community members, not to mention the ridiculous amount of tax dollars used so those of us who work can fund thousands of Utahns health insurance (yes- including illegal immigrants)."

Commenters on Tanner's post online mostly agreed with the councilwoman, but others did not.

"There is no comprehensive 'free' health insurance for undocumented immigrants in Utah," wrote Brisa C.

"It certainly now puts a huge burden on those other organizations you mentioned, though. And that’s what can’t be overlooked. Like it or not, PP provided healthcare to many people," said Meagan R.

And LeAnna H. said, "I understand the concept. But as a single mom I use PP for affordable gyno care. Saves me long wait times and expensive co pays for my birth control."

Planned Parenthood, which was founded back in 1914 by noted feminist Margaret Sanger, has been in St. George for several decades.

Tanner closed her somewhat controversial post with these words:

"Closing Planned Parenthood is a drop in the bucket to the restoration of personal responsibility and the proper role of government this country needs, but it's certainly a step in the right direction."

Planned Parenthood was notified it would no longer receive Title X grant money from the Federal Government three weeks ago and made the decision to close two of its clinics (the other is in Logan) just this week.

The southern Utah location of Planned Parenthood has never offered abortions.

Like most businesses, Planned Parenthood of St. George was listed under business review sire Yelp. It received 3.7 out of 5 stars, including one reviews ("Rose") who said, "I 100% DO NOT RECOMMEND going to any Planned Parenthood."

The PP of St. George website had this note posted: "We are heartbroken to share that this health center will permanently close on May 2. Please call us to make an appointment, for resources on continuing care at another health center, through telehealth, or for referrals to other providers."

