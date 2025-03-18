Some Utahns Falling For New IRS Scam

Tax season is in full swing and the Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of scammers.

The latest scam involves a text claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service that advises the recipient they qualify for a 1,400 dollar check as part of the Economic Impact Payment rebate.

It also contains a link, but don't click on it!

The BBB says it leads to a fake but convincing IRS website designed to steal personal and financial information often used for identity theft or fraud.

Anyone eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check will receive it by mail and the IRS will never ask for your personal information through text, email or phone call.

One Utah couple, who asked to remain anonymous, said the text and even the website that the text leads to looks very official.

"I guess we gave them our information," the woman said. "I don't know, they're telling me it was all a ruse and that we were fooled, but when you get a text like tat, it just seemed real.

"And then when they're telling you they are going to give you money, well, that's hard to resist. So far we haven't seen any strange charges on our credit or anything like that, but we are wary and the authorities tell us it will happen, that it's just a matter of time."

She said never considered herself gullible.

"I feel like I'm pretty smart and can root these things out, but I guess they got me this time," she said.

The Better Business Bureau again stressed that the victims did not do anything wrong, except to maybe be deceived, and that scammers will go to any length to get what they want.

"Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have time to think. The IRS will allow you to ask questions or appeal what you owe. Also, their first contact with you will always be by mail, not by phone or email (or text)," BBB website.

