Sooo…Did You Know Utah has a Moose Population?

So, I apparently don’t know a whole lot about the flora and fauna of Utah. I was browsing some of the headlines this morning and found a story about how illegal killings of animals are down in Utah.

Among the listed animal casualties were fish, deer, elk, bald eagles, bison, bears, cougars...and moose.

The latter was a surprise to me because you don’t usually think of Utah when you see a moose. Usually, you think of Canada or more northern states when you see footage of a the big-horned beast.

How naive I was. It turns out that Utah’s moose population equates to about 3,000, and they’re considered to be one of the more dangerous animals in the beehive state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources even has tips for surviving a moose encounter.

The DWR said, “Adult moose in Utah can weigh between 600 to 1,000 pounds, and bulls can stand 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Due to their large size, moose can be dangerous when they feel threatened. In some areas of the U.S., wildlife agencies report that more people are injured by moose than bears each year.”

Signs of aggressive moose behavior include lowering their head, hair standing up on the neck, licking their snout, and pinning their ears back.

The DWR recommends giving moose their space along, and don’t even approach the beast should you encounter one. Dogs need to be leashed when they’re around a moose as it’s against state law to allow dogs to harass protected hoofed wildlife, including moose.

Stay calm if you run into moose and don’t run away. Simply make your presence known and calmly walk back the way you came.

If a moose does charge at you, take cover behind something solid like a tree and get inside a vehicle or building as soon as you can.

In a worst case scenario where you get knocked down by a moose, the DWR recommends you curl into a ball and protect your head while lying still until the moose leaves you alone.

So, not only do moose live in Utah, but they’re also apparently a dangerous bunch if not treated with respect. Now I know, and hopefully you already knew.