Southern Utah Celebrates National Pet Day

Many people were confused on social media Friday when their virtual friends starting posting (seemingly) random pictures of their pets.

"Why?" said one commenter. "Everyone has a pet. Why would you post this weird random picture of your dog?"

Another member of Facebook commented on a friend's page, "Dude, your dog's kind of homely. You sure you want that on your news feed?"

Perhaps the word hadn't gotten out. You see, April 11 is National Pet Day in the United States.

They're already members of the family, and today's the day to celebrate them. On this day, people are encouraged to celebrate the joy and companionship animals bring.

Beyond just getting a special treat for your pet, it's also a day to bring attention to the millions of animals in shelters each year looking for a new home.

A message from the St. George Animal Shelter: "Our hard working Animal Service Officers have been very busy today cooling off hot-dogs and reminding dog owners that it is too hot to leave your pet in the car. From here on out, the temperatures here in Southern Utah are too warm, even if the windows are cracked. Keep them safe and cool by leaving them home."

The Shelter operators say there are many pets, especially dogs, available for adoption, including Blaze, a former police dog.

"Looking for a a loyal shadow who'll be your ride-or-die? Blaze is waiting just for you! Blaze is a stunning Belgian Malinois with a heart full of love and a brain to match. Sweet, intelligent, potty and leash trained, he's the total package. Blaze does best as the only pet due to his high prey drive and requires an affordable daily medication.

As with all our animals, he is up to date on all vaccines and neutered. Microchipping is also included with all adoptions. If you are interested in adopting, please call the St. George Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to meet him. 435.627.4350."

The Shelter has waived adoption fees for Blaze.

So on National Pet Day, give that dog or cat (or turtle, or snake, or lizard, etc.) and extra scratch behind the ear.

