Independence Day 2023 is just hours away now, but the State of Utah has issued a stage 1 fire restriction for most of the state, including Southern Utah.

In a release from Utah’s Department of Natural Resources, various restrictions have been set to mitigate the risk of fires breaking out during firework season.

Fireworks aren’t the only reason for the restrictions. Washington County temperatures have reached the triple digits with weather forecasts predicting July 3 to have a high of 110 degrees.

Combined with the incredible amount of dry vegetation surrounding Southern Utah, then you’re basically just waiting for the worst to happen. This is why officials from the state issue these restrictions, even if it’s during such a celebrated season for fireworks and other pyrotechnics.

Now what does this mean for you. Well, here are the restrictions which are to go into effect starting July 3 until rescinded.

“Area Description: All unincorporated private and Allstate lands within the following area: all of Iron, Washington, and Beaver counties, and land below the Dixie National Forest service boundary in Kane County. This order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.”

“1. No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas. -OR- in permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.”

“2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.”

“3. Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.”

“4. Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.”

“5. Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.”

Lastly, the violations just mentioned could put someone in jail for up to six months and a fine of up to $1000.

Stay safe out there, and just have a good fire sense.