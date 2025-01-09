Officials from California are calling on the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Department of Natural Resources to assist with one of the most devastating wildfires in Los Angeles history.

This includes some of the firefighters in Southern Utah, such as the Hurricane Valley Fire District and Dammeron Valley Fire.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah spoke with Dammeron Valley Fire Captain Ryan D’Ambrosio as the wildfires in California destroy over 1,000 structures and displace thousands of families.

D’Ambrosio said they had just returned from a two-week California deployment when the call to action was given. Dammeron Valley Fire is now preparing to head back into the trenches for another two-week period along with the Hurricane Valley Fire District and other Utah agencies.

These Utah firefighters will deploy as early as today with Hurricane Valley Fire District already deploying an engine and three firefighters.

As the fires continue to devastate Southern California, D’Ambrosio is warning residents of a possible fire of equal level in Southern Utah should drought conditions continue to linger.

D’Ambrosio said, “There is no more fire season. Fire season is year-round now, and if you think it won’t happen here, especially in Southern Utah, it will happen. So, we are not safe from what they are dealing with in California.

The Utah DPS and DNR are also echoing the same statement as the winter brings drier than normal conditions to the region.

The agencies said in a press release, “The events in California serve as a reminder that wildland fires aren’t limited to a specific season and can occur year-round when conditions are right. Utah is prepared to support California with additional resources and will provide help as needed.”

Other Utah agencies responding to the wildfires include Salt Lake City Fire, Provo Fire, Cedar City Fire, Moab Valley, United Fire Authority, and many more.

We’ll provide updates as the situation continues to develop. We here at KDXU would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by the wildfires in Southern California.