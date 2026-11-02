UPDATE: Gunlock Road Reopened; Motoqua Crossing Still Closed

Gunlock Road Reopens Following Weekend Flooding, but Motoqua Crossing Remains Closed

Washington County drivers are seeing some relief following heavy rainstorms that brought flooding and road closures to parts of Southern Utah over the weekend. However, one crossing remains closed, and officials say there's no timetable for reopening it.

Gunlock Road: Reopened for Traffic

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has reopened Gunlock Road near mile marker three after crews completed repairs to damage caused by the flooding. The road is once again accessible to traffic, restoring an important route for residents and travelers in western Washington County.

Motoqua Crossing: A Continued Challenge

However, the Motoqua crossing remains closed to all vehicles because of flooding and potentially unsafe road conditions.

Jason Bradley with the Washington County Emergency Management Department says crews still need to determine the extent of the damage before deciding whether to reopen the crossing.

"There is no timeline for Motoaua reopening because it will take some time to assess the damage."

-Jason Bradley, Washington County Emergency Management Director

The closures followed a series of rainstorms that moved through Washington County over the weekend, producing flooding in areas where normally dry washes and low-water crossings can quickly become hazardous.

Important Alternate Routes for Drivers

Drivers traveling through the Motoqua area are being directed to use Old Highway 91 as an alternate route until officials can safely reopen the crossing. Flash flooding remains a concern across Southern Utah, particularly in rural areas where roads cross washes and drainage channels. Even after rainfall ends, water can continue moving through these areas, leaving behind debris, erosion and damaged road surfaces.

Safety First: Navigating Post-Flood Conditions

County officials are urging motorists to respect posted barricades and avoid attempting to cross flooded roadways. While Gunlock Road has reopened, the Motoqua crossing will remain closed pending further damage assessments and necessary repairs.