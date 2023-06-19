To say the past month in Southern Utah had a couple of accidents would be a grievous understatement. How bad was it? Let’s talk about it.

Even without car accidents, June has been a swamped month for the authorities of Southern Utah. Case and point, Southern Utah’s Search and Rescue. In the past 34 days, S.A.R. have dispatched life flight choppers to 26 incidents.

These incidents range from the recent incidents at Gunlock Falls, people getting stuck on cliffs while rock climbing, and folks suffering from medical emergencies in nature.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin of the Washington County Sheriff’s office is constantly keeping up with the comings and goings of S.A.R. and he has plenty of advice to give, particularly about the incidents at Gunlock Falls.

Cashin said: “So I think the thing people don’t realize about those falls is now that it’s warming up, there’s moss growing in a lot of that water, and on those rocks which is making it much more dangerous for people to walk on, step on and slip on. Below that lower falls [Gunlock Falls], there are some rocks underneath there, and you cannot see them from up above.”

Cashin said the moss buildup may be more plentiful than usual due to the record-setting winter Southern Utah has seen in the past couple months.

Cashin also warns that the overabundance of moisture may result in a rather serious flash-flood season in the coming months. Apparently, the moisture may have oversaturated the dirt with more water than it can absorb which can lead to some serious floods.

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest happenings with emergency responders to stay as safe as possible during these summer months. I would suggest joining Facebook groups such as Washington County Community Watch, so you’re not unprepared.