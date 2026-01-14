Southern Utah Woman Found Dead in Red Cliffs Recreation Area

Tragic Discovery: Missing 19-Year-Old Found Deceased in Washington County

This is a developing and somber story out of Southern Utah. Below is a blog post summarizing the incident based on the official release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for a missing woman in Southern Utah ended in heartbreak Wednesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nicole Bennett, 19, was located deceased near the Red Cliffs Recreation Area.

Timeline of Events

The incident began late Tuesday night, January 13, 2026. According to official reports:

11:55 p.m.: Dispatch received a missing person report for Bennett.

Search Operations: Shortly after the report, her vehicle was discovered at the Red Cliffs Recreation Area trailhead .

Overnight Efforts: A massive search was launched involving ground units, drones, and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Star 9 helicopter .

The Discovery: After a brief suspension due to darkness, the search resumed at 7:00 a.m. on January 14. Only seven minutes later, a caller reported locating Bennett’s body.

Ongoing Investigation

The area near the trailhead remained closed to the public for much of Wednesday as deputies and investigators processed the scene. While the Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a cause of death, they have labeled this an active investigation.

The community has been asked to avoid the Red Cliffs area to allow emergency responders the space needed to complete their work. In their official statement, the Sheriff’s Office expressed deep condolences to the Bennett family during this unimaginable time.