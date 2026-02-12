Arizona Native Called as Newest LDS Apostle

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a historic shift in its top leadership, with deep significance for residents of Southern Utah. On Thursday, Elder Clark G. Gilbert was sustained as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The call comes during a period of transition for the Church following the passing of several senior leaders over the last year.

VACANCY FILLED BY ELDER HOLLAND

For the St. George community, this appointment is particularly poignant. Elder Gilbert fills the vacancy left by the late Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a beloved "son of St. George" who passed away in late 2025. Elder Holland, a graduate of Dixie High School and former BYU president, was a fierce advocate for Southern Utah throughout his apostolic ministry. While Elder Gilbert’s background is rooted in academia and innovation, he steps into a role defined for decades by Holland’s trademark eloquence and deep ties to the red rocks of Washington County.

HARVARD GRADUATE

Elder Gilbert, 55, is a familiar face to those in the Church Educational System. Before this call, he served as the Church Commissioner of Education and was the primary architect behind BYU-Pathway Worldwide, a program that expanded affordable higher education to a global audience. His professional pedigree includes a doctorate from Harvard Business School and a tenure as a professor at Harvard, as well as serving as the president of BYU-Idaho and the CEO of Deseret News.



EDUCATION CONNECTION

Known for his expertise in "disruptive innovation," Gilbert is expected to bring a data-driven, forward-thinking perspective to the Quorum as the Church navigates rapid international growth. Local members in St. George, while still mourning the loss of Elder Holland’s local connection, are welcoming Gilbert’s reputation for practical leadership and his commitment to strengthening the rising generation. As the newest Apostle, Gilbert begins his lifelong ministry effective immediately, joining a council tasked with overseeing the global operations of the faith.