For residents of Southern Utah, this past week has been a season of deep reflection. We just laid to rest a hometown hero, President Jeffrey R. Holland, beneath the red cliffs of St. George. To us, he wasn’t just a global religious leader; he was a son of Dixie who carried our spirit to the world. But as we say goodbye to one legend, the announcement of Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf as the new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles brings a sense of continuity and hope.

A NEW CHIEF APOSTLE

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially announced the transition following the passing of both President Holland and President M. Russell Ballard. According to the official Church Newsroom, Elder Uchtdorf’s appointment follows a long-standing tradition where "the most senior apostle... serves as the president of the quorum."

AVATION THEMED TALKS

For those of us in Washington County who appreciated President Holland’s fiery, academic, yet "plain-spoken" style, Elder Uchtdorf offers a different but equally beloved perspective. Known for his "warmth and aviation-themed metaphors," his leadership comes at a pivotal time. As Elder Uchtdorf takes his role as Chief Apostle, his primary responsibility will be to oversee the "spiritual and administrative affairs" of the Quorum.

Church members in Southern Utah will miss the man who once called these streets home, but we welcome the "steady hand and global vision" of President Uchtdorf. In a world of constant change, Southern Utahns can take comfort knowing that the leadership of the Quorum remains in capable, compassionate hands.