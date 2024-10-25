Staff and artists for the St. Georg Art Musuem are preparing for a Day of the Dead celebration with new art pieces, activities, and food.

A news release from the City of St. George lists the event for November 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to all visitors.

The news release states, “Join the St. George Art Museum on November 2 for its annual Day of the Dead Celebration, a free event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. honoring life, memory and community. This cherished tradition brings people together to pay tribute to loved ones, while enjoying live music, dance and activities for all ages.”

Day of the Dead, known as Día de los Muertos in Mexico, is a celebration with colorful altars with photos, flowers, and other offerings like food and candles to symbolize the connection between life and death.

Visitors will be able to participate by enjoying hands-on crafts such as decorating sugar skull cookies, and face painting. Music and entertainment will also be available with the featured act being the dance group Ballet Folklorico Anayansi. Visitors will also be able to honor their loved ones at the event.

The news release states, “As a special part of the celebration, visitors can add names to the floating remembrance installation to honor their loved ones. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the Day of the Dead Pop Up Exhibition in the Social Hall, featuring local artists and their artwork centered around the Day of the Dead theme. Voting for a People’s Choice award will take place at the event.”

More information can be found on the St. George Art Museum website.