Officials and staff behind the St. George Art Museum are preparing for the first-ever Western Revival Gala & Art Auction scheduled for March 5.

A press release from the City of St. George provided details on what patrons can expect ahead of the gala and auction.

The press release said, “Join the St. George Art Museum for an unforgettable night of art, culture and celebration during the Western Revival Gala & Art Auction on March 5. During this festive event, art lovers and museum supporters will gather in the Museum’s picturesque Matt Clark Sculpture Garden to enjoy a live art auction, as well as an exclusive viewing of ‘Western Odyssey: Visions of the Frontier.’”

The exhibit will feature never-before-seen prints by Ansel Adams and Edward Curtis, and watercolors by Minerva Teichert will also be featured. Various other western artworks from the museum’s permanent collection will be available for viewing.

The auction portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tickets available for purchase at $75 a piece. A table for eight can be purchased as well for $400.

Melissa Carter, the Curator for the St. George Art Museum, said this event will showcase the talents of Southern Utah’s artists and feature some of the best national and international artists.

Carter said, “For over three decades, the Art Museum has highlighted the abundant talents of our local arts community, while also showcasing the works of renowned national and international artists. The gala will offer a unique opportunity for everyone to show their appreciation for the Museum, while supporting the beloved institution by taking home a beautiful, original work of art.”

More information including ticket availability can be found on the St. George city website.