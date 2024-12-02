St. George Cops Warn, ‘Don’t Be Stupid’

Owning a gun is a right in this country, pure and simple.

How you behave with this gun is a little more complicated.

Waving it around in a public space, not allowed. Firing it off in city limits without a just cause, not allowed. Killing an animal with it without a license, also not allowed.

But you are certainly allowed to carry a gun in your motor vehicle.

It is LEGAL for any individual who is at least 18 years old and not a prohibited person as defined in 76-10-503 or 18 U.S.C. 922(g) to have a fully loaded handgun anywhere in a vehicle including concealed on your body if it is your vehicle or you have consent from the owner of the vehicle.

In fact, there is no requirement to notify a law enforcement officer if you are in the possession of, or have a firearm in your vehicle (although policemen have said many times that being notified about the firearm gives them peace of mind, at least).

But leaving your gun in your vehicle when you're not there is, well, stupid. Especially if you leave your car or truck unlocked.

According to the St. George Police Department, "In 2022, there were 19 guns stolen from cars in St George," and "Most thefts happen when vehicles are parked in driveways or outside people's homes."

Imagine one night you forget your gun in your truck and when you remember in the morning, it is gone. And then you find out that your gun was used in a robbery-gone-wrong overnight and someone was killed by your firearm.

It's very unlikely you could be charged in such a case, but imagine the horrible feeling you will carry because of your forgetfulness.

"Stolen guns are often times used in crimes. Do your part in practicing gun safety by taking your gun with you when you get out of your car." -- SGPD.

Nationally, at least one gun is stolen from a car every nine minutes in the United States and in 2022, over half of all reported stolen guns came from vehicles. Most of those were from cars parked at residences -- that's right, straight out of yours and my driveways.

Bottom line: Take your gun with you when you go in the house and lock it up if there are children at home.

