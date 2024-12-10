An 18-year-old man in St. George is facing charges related to kidnapping and sexual abuse after he reportedly grabbed a woman in a parking lot on 38 W. Tabernacle on Nov. 18.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the case through an article written by Derick Fox.

Fox wrote, “Police say Oliver Hepworth, 18, attacked the woman on Nov. 18 near 38 West Tabernacle Street. Hepworth was reportedly walking in the opposite direction of the victim when they crossed paths. He then followed the woman onto an elevator.”

The woman went to her car and opened the door, which is when Hepworth reportedly grabbed her by the back of the head and shoved her into the vehicle.

She screamed several times which caused Hepworth to flee from the scene and was arrested later.

Fox wrote, “When speaking with police, Hepworth allegedly admitted to being high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident. He also allegedly claimed to have been kidnapped at gunpoint by five people in a black SUV.”

Hepworth later admitted to lying about that incident as he just drove to parking garage and was walking around. The man said he was high on methamphetamine and feels “horny” when he’s high, and he noticed the victim was wearing a short skirt.

Fox wrote, “He reportedly said he knew there were bars in the area and assumed she might have been drinking and feeling the same way. Police said Hepworth allegedly admitted to grabbing the victim from behind, saying he was trying to ‘catch a feel.’ According to court documents, he told investigators that he would have asked her if he could ‘catch a feel’ if she would not have screamed.

Hepworth is now awaiting trial at the Purgatory Correctional Facility with no bail.