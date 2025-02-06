St. George Mother Arrested for Abusing 4-Month-Old Daughter

A mother in St. George is facing three felony charges related to the domestic abuse of her 4-month-old daughter after the child was taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the case through an article written by Derick Fox.

Fox wrote, “Jessica Lynn Archuleta, 27, has been ordered to be held without bail, pending a pretrial hearing in St. George. In addition to the third-degree felony aggravated child abuse charges, Archuleta was also charged with third-degree felony witness tampering.”

Authorities in St. George say the police became involved after medical personnel contacted the SGPD out of concern for the infant.

Fox wrote, “Archuleta’s daughter was brought in with a cut under her nose and skull fracture after she reportedly fell off a bed. Doctors said x-rays also revealed multiple broken ribs at different stages of healing.”

Officers interviewed Archuleta and the mother reportedly told investigators she became frustrated with her child due to her crying.

Fox wrote, “Detectives said Archuleta admitted to having a ‘heavy hand’ with her child and could have been too rough when grabbing the infant by the cheeks to open her mouth and give her medicine. She also allegedly made a motion with her hands like she was holding a baby on its sides and squeezing.”

More evidence came to light after a witness came forward with more information.

Fox wrote, “A witness told investigators that they saw Archuleta ‘be rough’ with the infant at times when she was crying or upset. The witness reported hearing the baby only when she was moved or held. The witness also said that detectives left on the day of the investigation, they overheard Archuleta tell her boyfriend ‘If you tell them, I will kill you.’”

The child was placed into foster care after the Department of Child and Family Services entered the picture.

