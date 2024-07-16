One of Southern Utah’s founding community theater companies is breaking ground on their own original theater after more than 20 years of dreaming.

The new theater for St. George Musical Theater will be located on 900 S. Main Street in St. George. The groundbreaking will start at 8 a.m. on July 18 at the same location.

SGMT will continue to operate as usual at the St. George Opera House until the new theater is completed sometime in 2025.

We spoke with Bruce Bennett, the President of St. George Musical Theater, earlier this year about the new theater as well as a remodel for the Cinema 6 movie theater on Main Street.

Bennett said the goal of remodeling the abandoned movie theater is to provide more spaces for the arts to thrive in Southern Utah and could also be used for musicals of smaller scale.

Bennett said, “We are remodeling those six auditoriums in order to support other activities, tribute concerts, smaller musicals, and youth programs along with rental space for other community artists and organizations. It’s an ambitious project, but it’s literally across the street from the new theater, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to create even more artistic space in the community.”

Each of the six auditoriums will have 180 seats while the new theater being built from the ground up will have a 380-seat theater-in-the-round.

According to the SGMT website, the Performing Arts Campus will be open for business by September 2024.

SGMT’s next show, “Oklahoma,” will run from July 25 to Aug. 31 at the St. George Opera House. Other shows this year include The Addams Family and Annie.