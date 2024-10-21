The City of St. George will open the Virgin River South Trail Tuesday, bringing even more recreational opportunities for hikers and bikers alike.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George, gave more details on the opening of the trailhead.

Cordero said, “On October 22 at noon, we’re opening the Virgin River South Trail. Those who’ve been here for a few years will remember that in 2020, the Virgin River North Trail was completed. The trail had existed in portions, but there was a spot in the middle by the river that was missing.”

To commemorate the opening of the trail, the city will host a community bike ride to kick off many years of hikers and bikers hitting the pavement.

Cordero said, “It’s a community bike ride, but you don’t have to ride a bike, you can have other modes of transportation to be a part of it.”

Cordero said the city takes great pride in the trail system put in place throughout the area with nearly 70 miles of paved trails available for use.

Cordero said, “In St. George, our twin pillars are activity and optimism. We have I think close to 70 miles of paved trails in our inventory, and it just gives people plenty of reasons to want to go outside and recreate.”

The city staff are hoping the weather stays cool during the bike ride, which appears to be the case with many weather experts predicting highs of around 80 degrees for October 22 in St. George.

If you’re interested in riding with the rest of community, then head to the Confluence Park Trailhead at noon on October 22 with a bike, scooter, or some other kind of man-powered form of transportation.