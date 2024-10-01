The St. George Marathon is one of the biggest events the city has to offer each year, and this year’s race appears to be the biggest yet with over 8,000 athletes participating; However, this also means traffic is going to be quite congested on October 4 and October 5, so stay ahead of the traffic jams with this list of road closures.

The information provided comes from the St. George Marathon website. Please check it out for more information on the big race.

THURSDAY

7:00 a.m. Closure of 300 South from 300 E - 400 E (Finish Line Area).

FRIDAY

7:00 a.m. Closure of 300 South from 200 E - 300 E.

7:00 a.m. Closure of 300 East from 200 S - 400 S.

5:00 p.m. Closure of 400 East from 100 S - 300 S.

6:00-7:30 p.m. Intermittent Closures of 100 South from 400 E - 100 E, and 100 East from 100 S - 300 S, and 300 South from 100 E - 400 E (I AM ABLE Event).

12:00 p.m. Closure of shoulder parking areas on Diagonal St from Bluff - 300 W, and 600 West from 600 N - 700 N (Mayor’s Walk on Saturday).

SATURDAY

3:00 a.m. Closure of westbound traffic on 300 South from 400 E - 500 E 5:30 a.m. The closure of all streets accessing the Race Route from SR-18 in Central to Diagonal St thru 200 East. SEE MAPS: www.stgeorgemarathon.com/maps.

5:30 a.m. Closure of SR-18 northbound travel lanes from Sunset Blvd to Red Hills Pkwy. Traffic wishing to reach Snow Canyon Pkwy must detour west on Sunset and north on 1400 West.

5:30 a.m. Closure of SR-18 at the Snow Canyon Pkwy and Red Hills Pkwy intersection areas (local traffic from The Ledges will have 2-way access during the race from The Ledges to Snow Canyon Pkwy). Local traffic only.

6:00 a.m. Closure of St. George Blvd at 300 West.

6:00 a.m. Closure of Main St at 100 South.

1:30-2:00 p.m. Removal of all traffic controls at the conclusion of the event.

Best of luck to all of the athletes and volunteers participating in this year’s race, and good luck to all of the drivers on race day as they navigate the traffic jams.