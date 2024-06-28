KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 239

Statewide News – 06/28/24

7 Youth Sent to Hospital Following Lightning Strike in Sevier County

About 50 youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a reenactment trek felt the effects of a lightning strike on the afternoon of June 27 while hiking in Sevier County.

Seven of the youth had to be hospitalized due to their proximity to the lightning. Two of those hospitalized were then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City via medical helicopter.

One of the youths affected by the lightning strike was Andrew Holt, 18, whose mother is from Hurricane. The mother, Erin Leslie, told members of the press in St. George that her son is OK, but it was a frightening experience for the kids.

Gas Prices Continue to Decline...Except for Washington County

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average prices for a gallon of unleaded continue to drop across the state but have slightly increased in Washington County.

Washington County’s average increased by a cent since June 21 at $3.63 per gallon. Iron County is still more than 20 cents cheaper at $3.39 cents per gallon.

Most expensive gas this week goes to Daggett County at $3.87 per gallon while the cheapest belongs to Carbon County at $3.35 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/28/24

2nd Congressional District Primary Still Too Close to Call

The 2nd Congressional District election is still too close to call as less than 5% of the vote wait to be counted.

The Associated Press shows Incumbent Celeste Maloy in the lead by less than 1% while more votes are counted for Colby Jenkins. Most of the votes for Jenkins are coming from Washington County while Maloy has won over most of Utah with her majority of votes coming from Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

96% of the votes have been counted, and with such a close race, the last 4% seems to be vital for both Maloy and Jenkins. We’ll provide more updates as the last stretch of the primary election plays out.

Little Twist Fire 25% Contained with Over 300 Workers on the Scene

Utah Fire Info reports the Little Twist Fire as 25% contained as favorable weather conditions help control serious fire activity in Beaver County.

Over 300 fire workers are on site fighting the fire that began on June 13 as a prescribed burn that grew into the wildfire we’re seeing today.

Fire experts are warning residents of smoky conditions during the weekend including visible smoke on parts of I-15 and I-70.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton got up this morning and saw his dad wide awake at 5 a.m. For context, Stockton’s dad is now retired. Stockton asked his dad why he was up so early when he doesn’t have to work anymore. His dad responded by saying, “Fishing.” A man of few words he is.

Happy Weekend!