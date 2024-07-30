KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 256

Statewide News – 07/30/24

Child Accused of Stabbing 3 People on TRAX in Salt Lake City

Authorities in Northern Utah say the main suspect of three stabbings on a TRAX train in Salt Lake City is a 12-year-old boy.

The stabbings occurred on June 18 when the boy reportedly left a woman and two other boys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly knew the victims and has robbed one of the boys before, but the suspect claims he stabbed the victims in self-defense.

BYU Medical School Coming Soon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new medical school for Brigham Young University.

No deadlines have been announced for the new medical school, but the church has provided some basic details. The new school will focus on international health issues, specifically those affecting members of the church and its humanitarian efforts.

Church officials said it will not create a hospital system but does want to create a beneficial relationship with Intermountain Health as well as the University of Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/30/24

4.5 Earthquake Shakes Residents of Southern Utah

Over 2,000 residents in Southern Utah felt a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, leaving many confused and afraid as these types of tremors are uncommon for the area.

Unfortunately, the earthquake may have caused some unexpected problems such as water main issues in St. George.

The City of St. George posted an update on their Facebook page informing residents of the situation.

The post said, “Due to a water line break, water has been shut off in the area of S. Point Drive and E. Cottam Ct. That intersection will also be impacted while the repair is being made. Repair time is unknown, but we apppreciate your patience. Thank you!”

Workers at the scene told the residents that the earthquake may have been the cause of the damage, but they also said it isn’t something they could confirm at that point in time.

We have more details in our full article.

Wildfires Slowing Down as Fire Fighters Mop Up in Southern Utah

Utah Fire Info is reporting some positive developments for the wildfire scene in Southern Utah as fire fighters extinguish fires across the state.

The Kolob Fire in Zion National Park is now 75% contained after burning over 600 acres. The Graff Point Fire near Cedar City has burned over 500 acres and is now 86% contained.

The Deer Springs Fire in Kane County has burned over 11,000 acres and is 95% contained. The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is now 75% contained after burning over 5,000 acres. Lastly, the Silver King Fire in Piute County is now 88% contained after burning over 18,000 acres.

