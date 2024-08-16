KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 269

Statewide News – 08/16/24

Former Utah Senator Dead at 78

Former Democratic Utah Senator Karen Mayne has died following a report of her declining health earlier this year.

Mayne began her 15-year career in the state senate in 2008 and resigned from her position in January when her health began to decline.

The senator was 78 when she passed, and Senate President J. Stuart Adams said Mayne was extraordinary, calling her a trailblazer and great leader.

Weekend Utah Gas Report Shows Stagnating Prices

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average prices for a gallon of unleaded remain stagnated throughout most of the state with slight decreases for some Southern Utah counties.

Washington County’s average is about $3.71 per gallon and Iron County’s is about $3.65 per gallon. The latter has received a bump in the average compared to last week’s report.

Piute County continues to have the most expensive gas in Utah at about $4.03 per gallon. The cheapest gas in the state goes to Box Elder County at about $3.53 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/16/24

Iron County Man Hospitalized After Chainsaw Accident

A man in Iron County was sent to the hospital after he sustained injuries from a chainsaw accident on Wednesday.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found at a cabin in Cedar Canyon sitting on a log trying to stop the bleeding. Authorities didn’t say how serious his injuries were.

Medical personnel transported the man to the hospital by helicopter to receive treatment.

3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Hildale

A small earthquake was reported near Hildale Thursday afternoon, which was about 3.3 magnitude in size and didn’t cause any damage.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations showed the epicenter was located six miles below ground about eight miles away from Hildale 40 miles away from St. George.

Keep in mind that earthquakes usually don’t cause serious damage unless it’s about 5.0 or higher in magnitude.

Patriot Day Event Scheduled for September 11 in St. George

The City of St. George will honor those lost during the 9/11 attacks with a special patriotic event at Historic Town Square titled Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11.

Several musical tributes will be featured alongside a guest speaker and flag retirement ceremony. Activities like face painting will be available, and the carrousel will be free for the day.

The event will take place on September 11 at 6:30 p.m. and is completely free to attend.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s parents have completed their countrywide road trip to New York City. It took them about five days to reach their destination, stopping in several states to rest along the way. They’re not done yet though. After helping Stockton’s brother move into their new place in New York, they will fly back to St. George on Monday, August 19.

Happy Weekend!