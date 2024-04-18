KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 195

Statewide News – 04/18/24

Sundance Film Festival Possibly Leaving Utah

The long-running Sundance Film Festival may be leaving Utah as soon as 2027 as officials look into possible locations for a new home.

The Sundance Institute said they’ve started to look into new locations “to explore viable locations in the United States to host the Sundance Film Festival.” This announcement comes as the festival’s contract with Park City is expected to expire in 2027.

The Sundance Film Festival has been a part of Park City culture for more than 40 years, and city officials have stated their desire to keep the festival within the city for years after the contract expires.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/18/24

Mohave County Juvenile Arrested Due to School Shooting Threat

Authorities in Mohave County by the Arizona Strip/Beaver Dam area arrested a juvenile on April 16 after the minor posted on social media saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”

According to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate and question the teen. The juvenile claimed the post was the result of a dare from a friend and that he wasn’t planning to commit the act.

The juvenile has been booked into the local juvenile detention facility for making the terrorist threat, which by itself is a class three felony.

Renovated Dixie Sunbowl Shown to St. George City Council

A possible renovation of the Dixie Sunbowl in St. George is making some headway as a 3D diorama was presented to the St. George City Council.

If approved, construction would begin in September after the Dixie Roundup Rodeo and would cost about $5 million.

The new renovations would cut the main field in half but would add 5,500 seats. The new Dixie Sunbowl would still be large enough to hold events like the Dixie Roundup Rodeo among other events.

Utah Tech Raises $85,000 During Days of Giving

Utah Tech University in St. George managed to raise a total of $85,000 during the Day of Giving as a part of Trailblazer Week

This new record for the school was raised over a 36-hour period and will go toward Utah Tech’s polytechnic mission that emphasizes practical, hands-on experiences that go beyond just lectures in the classroom.

St. George Town Square Ranked in Top 10 for the United States

St. George Town Square on Main Street and Tabernacle has been ranked among the best in the United States.

Coming in at No. 6, the ranking from USA Today’s Ten Best Readers’ Choice Awards named the 20 best town squares based on aesthetic value, historical significance, and communal importance.

On a related note, the No. 1 pick for town squares in the country was awarded to Campus Martius Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton will be taking April 19 and April 22 off for some rest and relaxation. Now some of you may be thinking that’s a little strange since Easter break was just a few weeks ago, right? Well, the interesting part about working at Townsquare Media is that the company doesn’t take many holidays in the first half of the year. To compensate for this, the employees get an extra amount of paid time off to be used as they please. Hence, Stockton is calling this his late Easter break. Don’t worry, he’ll be back with more local news on April 23. We’re almost at volume 200 after all.

Happy Friday Eve!