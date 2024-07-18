KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 250

Statewide News – 07/18/24

Older Mother and Son Dead Following Pleasant Grove Fire

A structure fire in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday has unfortunately claimed two lives.

The fire at 600 E. and 100 N. occurred just before 2 a.m. with the back porch and attached room engulfed in flames. An elderly woman was taken to the hospital and was declared dead due to smoke-related symptoms.

A disabled man in his 50’s was found and declared dead on the scene and was later identified as the woman’s son. Two pets were also found dead at the scene. Fire workers in Pleasant Grove believe the fire may have been due to an electrical problem.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/18/24

Kanarraville Shooting Results in Death

A man was reportedly shot to death Wednesday evening in Kanarraville at 1200 S. Golden Sunset Drive to the west of Old Highway 91.

Lt. David Mitchell from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in a press release late Wednesday.

Mitchell said, “Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident in Kanarraville, which involved two adult males. Tragically, one male has been shot and was confirmed deceased. The other involved male has been taken into custody for questioning.”

Former SUU Football Player Pleads Guilty to Murder

A former football player for Southern Utah University is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to two murders.

Christian Taele, 23, a former running back for SUU, pleaded guilty to the two killings which occurred across the span of two days earlier in July. One killing took place in Ogden, and the other took place in Spanish Fork.

The sentencing for the first murder will take place in August, while the sentencing for the second murder will take place in September.

Structure Fire Reported at Vacant St. George Home

A structure fire was reported late Wednesday night in St. George located at 1370 N. 1100 W.

The reportedly vacant home went up in smoke for some unknown reason with the flames completely engulfing the backend of the home including the roof and attic.

Details are still scarce on the fire. Expect to hear more details in Friday’s Sunrise Stories.

