Statewide News – 09/10/24

President Nelson Turns 100 Years Old

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has turned 100 years old, making him the oldest president in church history.

President Nelson asked members of the church to celebrate this occasion by reaching out to someone in need.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox celebrated the occasion by declaring September 9 as President Russell M. Nelson Day, calling him a true Utahn.

Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Week

The Utah Department of Workforce Services will host a statewide virtual job fair on September 12 with more than 1,500 open positions available.

The positions cover a wide variety of sectors such as health care, manufacturing, transportation, banking, education, and much more. Those looking to participate only need an internet connection and a smartphone or computer along with a resume and professional photo.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. You can find more information at Jobs.Utah.gov.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/10/24

59-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old man who was taking a multi-day trip across the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park.

Patrick Horton, 59, was discovered dead on September 7 by the rest of his party on the 10th day of the trip.

A press release called the death a fatality, but didn’t confirm the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway.

Motorcyclist Crashes in St. George After Attempting to Evade Police

A motorcyclist reportedly trying to evade police on Friday crashed into a concrete divider on Santa Clara Drive.

The rider made an illegal U-turn on the roadway before accelerating to over 80 mph away from police and veering into oncoming traffic.

Police pursued the man into a parking lot where Kody Brent King, 23, crashed his motorcycle into a concrete divider. King was arrested before being transported to St. George Regional Hospital for medical evaluation.

