KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 266

Statewide News – 08/13/24

Lyman Running for Governor as Write-in

Utah lawmaker Phil Lyman will continue to run for governor in November despite losing to Utah Governor Spencer Cox in the June 25 primary election.

Lyman will do so by running as a write-in candidate, meaning anyone who wants to vote for Lyman will have to write his name into the ballot when they vote in November.

Lyman is currently challenging the election results from the June 25 primary despite losing by nearly 40,000 votes. Lyman said the primary election results should be discarded since he won in the GOP convention in April.

Hundreds of Wild Horses to be Removed Today by BLM

About 420 horses are scheduled for removal today in Utah by the Bureau of Land Management due to overpopulation.

The horses will be moved out of Beaver, Iron, and Millard Counties where the Sulphur Herd Management is located.

The facility is only meant to hold 164 to 250 animals, but the number is currently around 600, hence, the removal of around 400 horses. A helicopter will help herd the horses to a new facility in central Utah.

Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Select Utah

The work week is starting with flash flood warnings in select areas across Utah. The National Weather Service predicts microbursts of precipitation for Northern Utah, while Southern Utah could see the most flooding.

The NWS is warning residents around Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks of probable flash floods in the area today.

Steer clear of any slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams during the heavy rainfall as it could result in fatal consequences.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/13/24

Two Men Arrested After Speeding with Stolen Vehicle Near Bluff St Exit

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the arrest of two men on Friday morning who were speeding in a stolen vehicle down I-15 near the Bluff Street exit in St. George.

The two men were in a black Dodge Charger Hellcat going 90 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers pulled over the vehicle and later discovered the muscle car was reported as stolen out of Las Vegas three days prior.

The two men were identified as residents of Denver, Colorado, and authorities are unsure if the two men stole the vehicle or received the vehicle from someone else. The actual owner is a California resident who was visiting Las Vegas when their Dodge Charger was stolen.

St. George’s First Ever Dixie Days Just a Month Away

The City of St. George will celebrate its first ever Dixie Days from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14 with a variety of events for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is quite like the Cotton Days of Washington, Swiss Days of Santa Clara, and Peach Days of Hurricane. With highlights including the Dixie Roundup Rodeo on Sept. 12, and a festival to close out Dixie Days on Sept. 14.

For more information, check out the City’s website for a full schedule of what residents can expect.

