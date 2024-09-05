KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 282

Statewide News – 09/05/24

Utah Gas Prices Stagnate Ahead of the Weekend

Gas prices are stagnating in Utah while the national average for gas continues to lower. According to this morning’s AAA gas report, the state average for a gallon of unleaded is $3.59. This is about 28 cents more expensive than the national average of $3.31 per gallon.

Washington County’s average is $3.64 per gallon while Iron County is a cent cheaper at $3.63 per gallon.

The most expensive gas in Utah can be found in Piute county at $4 per gallon. The cheapest gas can be found in Box Elder County at $3.52 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/05/24

Missing 61-Year-Old St. George Man Found Dead 6 Days After Silver Alert

The search for a missing 61-year-old man ended in tragedy on Wednesday after Eliot D. Hill was found dead six days after he was reported missing.

Hill was last seen on August 28 leaving the St. George Recreation Center without the medication for his medical condition. The St. George Police Department issued a Silver Alert on August 29 informing the public about the missing man.

The man was unfortunately found dead after police discovered him dead in the area of 1600 S. Black Ridge Drive Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is currently underway, but police don’t suspect foul play.

One Man Arrested After Face Stabbing Amid Brawl in St. George

One man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred in St. George early Saturday morning after police heard reports of a brawl that broke out at an apartment complex on East Riverside Drive.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was bleeding from his left eye due to a stab wound on his face. Miguel Angel Flores, 22, was arrested after he reportedly admitted to committing the stabbing amidst the fight.

Authorities reportedly saw signs of Flores being under the influence of alcohol, and he also spit at an office while handcuffed. He remains in custody without bail.

Reminder: Dixie Days Starts this Weekend

The first ever Dixie Days in St. George is now just days away with the kickoff event being the Fireside at the St. George Tabernacle on Sunday, September 8.

Don’t miss out on any of the events by checking out our article listing the whole schedule.

