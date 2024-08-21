KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 272

Statewide News – 08/21/24

Utah Officials Suing Federal Government Over “Unappropriated” Lands

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes have announced that the state of Utah is suing the federal government for control of what they call “unappropriated” lands.

According to Cox, Utah has about 18.5 million acres of land with no designated purpose. The Utah officials want the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if the government can hold onto these lands indefinitely.

A website was launched in conjunction with the lawsuit title Stand For Our Lands with more information on the Utah side of the case.

How Much Does it Cost to Execute a Prisoner in Utah?

The Utah Department of Corrections reported the execution of convicted killer Taberon Honie on Aug. 8 costed almost $300,000.

Most of the funds were used to acquire pentobarbital at an estimated cost of $200,000. The rest of the money was used for IV lines, an EKG monitor, and the execution team.

Honie was executed for the 1998 murder of Claudia Marie Benn in Cedar City, who was his ex-girlfriend's mother, and committed the crime in front of her grandchildren.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/21/24

St. George Family Found Safe After Day of Searching

A mother and her three children were located safely after the St. George Police Department issued a missing person alert early Tuesday.

Brittany Deal, 27, and her children were found while the authorities arrested suspect David Remley, 36, in connection to the case.

Remley reportedly picked up Deal’s children on Monday while driving the mother’s car. More information can be found through an official statement from the SGPD.

Hurricane Police Looking for Missing Middle Schooler

Hurricane police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing child who was last seen on the first day of school on Monday.

William McCoy was last seen at 7:55 a.m. on Monday at Hurricane Middle School wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants, and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information should call 435-862-5089, 435-599-4586, or dispatch at 435-627-4300.

