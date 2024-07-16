KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 248

Statewide News – 07/16/24

Historic Vehicle Stolen in Kane County

Authorities in Kane County are searching for a missing military vehicle used in logging operations over 70 years ago.

The historic half-track military vehicle was reported missing in June, and police believe the vehicle to be in the Colorado City area.

Anyone with information on the vehicle should contact the proper authorities by calling 775-420-1479. More information can be found in an article from our news partners at ABC4 Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/16/24

More Details Revealed About Snow Canyon Death

A GoFundMe page has reportedly identified the three people involved in a hiking accident at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13.

The woman who was declared dead at the scene was Belyruth Ordóñez, 30, who was hiking with her parents Dario and Humbelina Ordóñez.

The two parents were also found at the scene and were transported to St. George Regional Hospital. They are currently in the ICU as medical personnel placed them under a medically induced coma.

Community in Virgin Asked to Conserve Water After Well Failure

Officials from the Washington County Water Conservancy District are asking residents in Virgin to limit their water use to the essentials following a well failure.

Repairmen are currently in the field working to fix the well, and the second well that serves the town of Virgin is also under repair.

The officials are asking residents to limit water use to important tasks like showering and washing dishes. Repairs are expected to be completed this week if all goes well.

Missing St. George Teen Located After Two Days of Searching

Kaylia Erickson, 15, a teen who was reported missing in St. George on July 13, has been located after about two days of searching.

Not much else is known about the development other than her being located. The St. George Police Department updated the missing person’s report at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

St. George Musical Theater to Host Groundbreaking for New Theater

One of Southern Utah’s founding community theater companies is breaking ground on their own original theater after more than 20 years of dreaming.

The new theater for St. George Musical Theater will be located on 900 S. Main Street in St. George. The groundbreaking will start at 8 a.m. on July 18 at the same location.

SGMT will continue to operate as usual at the St. George Opera House until the new theater is completed sometime in 2025.

