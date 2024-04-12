KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 191

Utah Gas Average 25 Cents More than National Average

The state average for a gallon of unleaded is about 25 cents higher than the national average according to this morning’s AAA gas report.

Most counties across the state have passed the $4 per gallon average including Washington County which has an average of about $4.10 per gallon. This makes Washington County about two cents away from being the most expensive county for gas in Utah.

Iron County is cheaper with an average of about $3.82 per gallon which is one of cheapest averages for Utah at the moment.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/12/24

No Shooter Found at SUU Following Suspicious Phone Call

Police officers at Southern Utah University were notified of a possible active shooter situation on campus around 9:20 a.m. on April 11, prompting the authorities to put the whole campus on lockdown.

Police began their detailed search of the area and by 10 a.m. they found no signs of a shooter. They then heard what was believed to be gunshots near the science building, and by 10:30 a.m., they discovered the sound wasn’t from a firearm.

The lockdown was dismissed around noon after officers could find no evidence of a shooter on the premises. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the suspicious phone call that tipped the police.

Officials Confident in Panguitch Dam Mitigation Efforts

Garfield County officials are feeling more confident regarding the mitigation efforts on the damaged dam at Panguitch Lake.

Such mitigation plans include bringing down the lake’s water level by releasing water through an outlet on the dam, easing the pressure being put on the dam by making strategic cuts in the ice behind the dam, and using an excavator to pile stabilizing material along the downstream side of the dam to prevent any further damage.

If the dam were to breach, residents of Panguitch would have about two to three hours before the flood water reached the town.

10K Reward for Information on Bald Eagle Shooter in Cedar City

The Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person who shot a bald eagle in Cedar City on February 29, leading to its death.

The eagle was found near 4500 West and was shot by a rifle through its wing. Due to severity of the injuries, officials euthanized the bird to end its suffering.

Anyone with information about the shooter should contact the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources through their tip line.

Washington County Fair Opens Today

The 2024 Washington County Fair opens today at 4 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m., which is the schedule for April 15 to April 19 as well. The fair will open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on April 13 and April 20. The fair won’t be open on April 14.

Admission for adults is $2 and $1 for children, but a separate admission fee is required for special events within the fair such as the rodeo, demolition derby, and concerts such as the performance from American Idol Winner Iam Tongi.

More details on the fair can be found in our full article with comments from Susi Lafaele, the Washington County Fair director.

