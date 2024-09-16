KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 286

Statewide News – 09/16/24

Utah Car Dealerships Advised to Stop Deceptive Sales Practices

Utah officials are calling on car dealers to stop deceptive sales practices, saying they will investigate complaints and enforce state laws.

The complaints mainly fall under the bait-and-switch tactics involving dealers who advertise a car at a price the customer will not receive.

Those who believe they’ve been treated unfairly in such fashion by a car dealer can file a complaint with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

Utah Supreme Court to Handle Amendment D Case

The Utah Supreme Court will soon decide what’s to come for Amendment D.

A lower court judge said last week that Amendment D would be on the ballot in November, but that the votes won’t be counted due to what they called confusing language.

The Supreme Court said it will hear oral arguments in the next couple of weeks as more groups like The League of Women Voters challenge Amendment D.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/16/24

Passenger Left with Critical Injuries After Rollover Crash in Southern Utah

A passenger was left with critical injuries after they were ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash on Saturday evening.

A statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue on Facebook said the truck contained two passengers including the one who was ejected near mile marker 6 of State Route 9.

The condition of the other passenger is unknown, but the ejected passenger was transported to St. George Regional hospital. Their current condition is also unknown.

Elderly Woman Struck by Truck in St. George

2450 East near the intersection of 200 South was closed for a period on Saturday due to a collision between a pickup truck and an elderly woman on a motorized scooter.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the truck reportedly struck the scooter while turning onto 200 South.

Medical personnel transported the woman to St. George Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

