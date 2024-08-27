KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 275

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/27/24

Man Dies from Fall at Lake Powell

A 41-year-old man was killed after he fell 20 feet off a houseboat on Lake Powell on Sunday.

Jackson Law, 41, was found dead in the early afternoon after authorities searched for the man near Wetherill Canyon.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the victim’s family prepare for Law’s funeral among other expenses.

Controversy Stirs as Pineview Students are Accused of Wearing Blackface

A pair of male students at Pine view High School are being accused of wearing blackface at a football game on Friday.

The two students can be seen with their faces painted black posing with cheerleaders as they were awarded the most spirited award that evening.

A father of a Pine View student voiced his concern for the situation, saying the students should have been punished, not rewarded.

Defenders of the two male students are saying they were just following the blackout theme of the football game, and Pine View High School’s mascot is a black panther, leading some to believe they were just showing their school spirit.

Airmen Honored for Rescuing Hikers at Zion National Park

The U.S. Air Force honored seven airmen for rescuing four hikers at Zion National Park earlier this month.

The ceremony was held at Nellis Air Force Base on Monday for the airmen who rescued a group who became trapped when flash flooding surrounded them in the park.

After rescuing the group of four hikers, including a pregnant woman, they were able to escort the group to safety by navigating through the canyons to safety.

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton saw Beauty and the Beast at Hurricane Theatrical yesterday, and he couldn’t be prouder of his friends in the show. He can’t recommend the show enough for any family looking for a fun night of music and magic. Expect a full article on the show later this week from Stockton as he gushes about the arts.

